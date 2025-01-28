20-year-old man shot, killed in Queens Village; police searching for 2 suspects

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Queens on Monday.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 4:40 p.m. near 209-30 86th Drive in Queens Village.

He was taken to North Shore University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for two men in their 20s who fled on foot.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

