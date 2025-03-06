Rain storms cause damage, flooding, power outages across Tri-State area

Raegan Medgie reports on the storm damage from Queens.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some people across the Tri-State woke up to downed trees and debris all over their neighborhoods following a night of heavy rain.

One area with noticeable damage was Forest Hills, Queens.

Just before midnight, emergency removal teams were working to remove a tree that had fallen in the street at 110th Street and Jewel Avenue.

Meantime, in Corona there were more trees down.

On 37th Road, firefighters responded to a tree leaning on power lines.

In New Jersey, a tree came crashing down on a home in Hillside around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The massive tree knocked out electricity and tore a hole in the roof of the home.

The homeowner said the tree fall may have been caused by lightning.

There was also flooding reported in Passaic and Newark, causing traffic in the area.

The good news? Thursday's weather is expected to be much calmer so areas can dry out.

