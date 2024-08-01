WATCH LIVE

Police release photo of woman killed in shooting near Randall's Island migrant shelter

Eyewitness News
Thursday, August 1, 2024 1:20AM
RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has released a photo of the victim killed in a shooting on Randall's Island on Monday in the hopes someone might come forward with more information leading to an arrest.

The victim, 44-year-old Sandra Serrano, was shot in her face and back, when a man opened fire on an impromptu celebration on a soccer field around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Serrano lived at a city-run migrant shelter near the scene of the shooting.

Two other adults were also shot but survived.

Police believe the gunman was angry after he was robbed of a necklace earlier that evening.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,500.

