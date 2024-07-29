2 women shot near city-run migrant shelter on Randall's Island

RANDALL'S ISLAND (WABC) -- Two women were shot near the city-run asylum seeker shelter on Randall's Island.
It happened near Field 7 just after 3:30 a.m.
One of the victims was shot near the entrance to the shelter, while the other was found injured under the Triborough Bridge.
Both of their conditions are currently unknown
Police say they are looking for at least two men.
One of the suspects fled on a moped and the other was able to get away in a vehicle with New Mexico license plates.
