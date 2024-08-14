Cars, mopeds confiscated during NYPD sweep near Randall's Island migrant shelter

Anthony Carlo is live in Randalls Island with the latest on the NYPD sweep targeting cars and illegal vendors.

Anthony Carlo is live in Randalls Island with the latest on the NYPD sweep targeting cars and illegal vendors.

Anthony Carlo is live in Randalls Island with the latest on the NYPD sweep targeting cars and illegal vendors.

Anthony Carlo is live in Randalls Island with the latest on the NYPD sweep targeting cars and illegal vendors.

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The New York City Police Department conducted a sweep on Randall's Island Wednesday and confiscated unregistered cars, motorcycles and mopeds.

Later in the afternoon, they are expected to target illegal vendors near a migrant shelter there.

The operations are described as standard, but coincide with the Adams administration's stance against tolerating encampments outside the shelter -- just as it would not allow them on city streets.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell says police are sweeping for unregistered cars, stolen mopeds and motorcycles. NYPD brass has described it as a periodic sweep to enforce the law that everyone must abide by -- including confiscating vehicles potentially used in crimes.

The action comes the day after City Hall addressed the encampments that have been set up near the migrant shelter.

Some migrants say they have nowhere else to go after reaching the 30-day shelter-residency limit.

The Adams administration said the encampments will be addressed and NYPD officials have echoed what the mayor said and called it a tough situation.

More than 200,000 migrants have come to the city in the past two years. Police say the objective is not to single out anyone based on their immigration status, but rather to crack down on crime.

Mayor Eric Adams has continued to say the ability to work and having the proper work authorization is a must so migrants can legally make ends meet.

Darla Miles spoke exclusively with the 13-year-old victim who was stabbed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.