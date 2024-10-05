Red carpet for 'The Room Next Door' at New York Film Festival held Lincoln Center

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A special screening of a new movie at the New York Film Festival was held on the Upper West Side on Friday.

The red carpet was busy for "The Room Next Door, " shown at Lincoln Center.

It included a question and answer session with some of the cast and people behind the film.

Among the stars were Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

The film is about close friends reconnecting in an extreme, but sweet situation.

"The Room Next Door" officially opens at Lincoln Center on December 20th.

