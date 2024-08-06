Red Cross urges people to donate blood amid national emergency shortage

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Red Cross is urging people to donate blood in a two-day effort amid a critical shortage of the national blood supply.

The organization said its supply is down by more than 25% since the beginning of July.

The strong storms up and down the East Coast are likely to result in additional blood drive cancellations and lower donor turnout.

This is in addition to other factors that typically limit blood donations during the summer, such as travel and seasonal activities, the group said.

Hospital needs are outpacing donations coming in but there are ways New Yorkers can help.

All blood types are needed, but Type O Positive and O Negative are critical for hospitals to help treat patients facing emergencies.

WABC-TV sponsored a blood drive in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday, but the need for blood is still there. You can sign up for blood drives at redcrossblood.org and donors can sign up every 56 days.

This is not the first time the American Red Cross has warned of the risk of a blood supply shortage. Earlier this year, the organization it was seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years, something it is still experiencing.

According to the Red Cross, only 3% of age-eligible people, or about 6.8 million Americans, donate blood every year.

In an attempt to increase donations, the Red Cross is offering anyone who donates blood by August 31 a $20 Amazon gift card by email.

Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in August will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card, the Red Cross said.

