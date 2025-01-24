Passionate Long Island senior selected as Regeneron finalist for pancreatic cancer research

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Long Island is well represented this year at the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. The annual search is the longest running of its kind, and seeks the best when it comes to high school students studying science, technology, engineering and math.

For 17-year-old Emma Wen, a senior at Great Neck North High School, the Regeneron Science Talent Search is more than a passion project. Most adults couldn't understand Wen's research, which could end up being a stronger way to fight pancreatic cancer.

"So, I studied AUM-302, a targeted therapy. It targets very specific pathways," said Regeneron finalist Emma Wen said.

And then there's her dedication.

"So, Emma I think worked for over 300 hours over the summer," said Great Neck North Science Chair Jessica York.

Wen is well aware of what the American Cancer Society has recently said, that pancreatic cancer needs more attention.

"For example one, chemotherapy called Gemcitabine, even though it's one of the most effective ones out there, it can lead to resistance within weeks," Wen said.

But what also drives her goes well beyond the classroom.

"When I was six, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoblastic lymphoma and that really shaped me as a person in a way that I was surrounded by medicine," Wen said.

What she says made the most impact was the humanity of those who helped her, and as a dedicated EMT and hospital volunteer, Wen is certainly that too. In fact, she's a lot of great things.

"Can certainly explain a project at the post-doctoral level, and she's also this wonderful, giggly, happy 17-year-old," York said.

Regeneron is like the Oscars of science competitions.

"When I found out when they called me, I was actually in shock," Wen said. "I was in tears a little bit and I told my family and we were all just hugging and really excited."

"There were over 2,000 applications, and we selected 40 finalists," said Society for Science CEO Maya Ajmara.

Long Island was the highest-performing region, with six finalists, three of which are studying different cancers. The scholars are doing it for many personal reasons.

"Or they're seeing the data, that's showing the trends where younger and younger people are getting cancer," Ajmara said.

Clearly this is something that needs to be researched more.

The financial stakes are high. As a Regeneron finalist - those like Wen already get $25,000. Ultimately, the top winner takes home $250,000 after the final round in Washington in March.

