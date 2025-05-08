Religious leaders, police come together to combat hate crimes, educate about religious symbols

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Wednesday, religious leaders from across the spectrum and leaders across the city, including police, came together to discuss ways to combat hate crimes.

The goal was to discuss ways to educate communities about each other's religions especially when it comes to words and symbols, which if used maliciously can be hurtful.

"it's not enough to say, this is your problem. This is our problem because the person who hates me today will hate you tomorrow," Executive Vice President of NY Board of Rabbis Joseph Potasnik said.

According to the NYPD, there have been 123 reported hate crimes so far this year with 82 of them based on religion.

The city's office for the prevention of hate crimes convened the Interfaith Council for Symbols and Words of Peace and Faith.

The first meeting took place at the Grace Gratitude Buddhist Temple in Chinatown which recently had its windows shattered in an act of vandalism.

"This whole idea is to bring diverse communities together to learn about each other. Because I really believe the more we know about each other, less we hate each other, and the more I understand what was a peaceful towards you. I use those words to you, less likely to use words of hate towards you." said Vijah Ramjattan, Executive Director of OPHC.

A big concern for the council is the misunderstanding of religious symbols.

For example, the Swastika, which for many eastern religions is an ancient symbol of peace, but is also of course, the emblem of the Nazi regime, tilted and twisted into a symbol of hate.

"Quite often religious symbols are misunderstood and they target mosques, The target the synagogues. So getting to understand the real meaning and what it symbolizes in terms of these symbols, people being able to appreciate it more. So it starts from here, having that dialogue," said Imam Safraz Bacchus.

With a message so important, the question comes now, how to bring that message to New Yorkers?

Organizers here say the council will continue to meet and compile its ideas in a book to perhaps bring to school and libraries across the city.

