Remainder of football season canceled for Newburgh high school over hazing allegations

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- A school district in Newburgh has decided to cancel a high school football team's season amid an investigation into violent hazing allegations.

Last Friday night's homecoming festivities were canceled at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County, but the superintendent announced Tuesday that the rest of the season would also be canceled.

"While I regret this outcome, it is a necessary step as we continue to gather information, support those who have been impacted, and ensure accountability for those involved," said Newburgh Enlarged City School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell.

The allegations involved members of both the JV and Varsity football teams and the incident in question left a varsity football player injured. Officials said they became aware of alleged violations of the student code of conduct on Oct. 25.

Sources told Eyewitness News the incident started as horseplay after a practice got out of hand. Players began throwing chairs at one another which left one student with serious bruises.

The district said the incident involved several people, was non-sexual, but represented significant violations of the code of conduct.

"I recognize that some of our students and families may feel frustrated and believe they are being unfairly penalized for the actions of a few," Campbell said. "I want to reaffirm that the safety and well-being of all of our scholars remain my top priority. The timing of the information received by the district was unfortunate, as it impacted unrelated student activities and led to the cancellation of the athletic season. As the Superintendent, I must ensure that this investigation is thorough and remains free from external influences."

