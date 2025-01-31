24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Rep. Jeffries channels Aaron Judge when fighting back against Trump's plan to pause grants and loans

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, January 31, 2025 5:07PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is sounding off on President Donald Trump's plan to pause billions of dollars in federal grants and loans.

He called the freeze a "Republican rip-off scheme".

Jeffries compared himself to his favorite Yankee, Aaron Judge, because he does not swing at every pitch.

"One of the reasons that he's a great hitter is because he does not swing at every pitch. He waits for the right one and then he swings. We're not going to swing at every pitch, we're going to swing at the ones that matter," Jeffries said.

On Wednesday, President Trump's budget office rescinded the memo freezing federal spending - for now.

