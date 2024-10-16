Retired NYPD detective shoots wife, a 5th-grade teacher, in apparent murder suicide: Police

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A retired NYPD detective allegedly shot and killed his wife while his three children were home in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Yonkers police.

Police said they were called to Chittenden Avenue in Tuckahoe on Wednesday at 7 a.m. where they found a man deceased with a gunshot wound to his head and a woman deceased with several gunshot wounds to her body.

The man was identified as Sean O'Neill, 54, and the woman was identified as Arlene O'Neill who was 47, police said.

Police said there was a dispute between the husband and wife who lived at the house and that's when the husband, Sean, shot the wife, Arlene, with a handgun multiple times before turning the weapon on himself.

A source said the husband and wife got into an argument that started Tuesday night, which escalated and continued into Wednesday morning.

Police said the couple's three children were home at the time of the shooting but were not physically harmed.

Sources said one of the children called 911.

The children are in the custody of family members, according to police.

Police said Arlene was identified as a teacher in Eastchester Union Free School District and Sean was a retired NYPD officer as of last year.

Eastchester Union Free School District Superintendent Ronald D. Valenti released a statement regarding the incident.

"This morning, our district is dealing with an unexpected tragedy, as it has learned that Anne Hutchinson fifth-grade teacher Arlene O'Neill has died in her home in Tuckahoe. Details surrounding the deaths of both Arlene and husband Sean are still emerging, but the family's three children-all Eastchester students-are currently safe and in the custody of family members. The EUFSD is shocked and saddened by this development, and has mobilized the district crisis team, as well as resources from neighboring districts including Bronxville and Southern Westchester BOCES in order to provide comfort to students, faculty and other staff members as they process this news," Valenti said.

