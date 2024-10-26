Lyft to pay Federal Trade Commission $2.1M for misleading drivers about pay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lyft will now have to pay a $2.1 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for misleading drivers about their pay.
The case stems from ads to recruit drivers that the rideshare company placed and highlighted specific hourly amounts.
Lyft apparently did not disclose that the amounts were based on earnings of the top 20 percent of drivers and not the average driver.
Moving forward, any claims the company makes about drivers' pay will have to be based on typical earnings and backed up with evidence.
