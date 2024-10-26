Lyft to pay Federal Trade Commission $2.1M for misleading drivers about pay

Lyft is on the hook for $2.1m after the Federtal Trade Commission said it mislead drivers.

Lyft to pay $2.1m fine for misleading drivers Lyft is on the hook for $2.1m after the Federtal Trade Commission said it mislead drivers.

Lyft to pay $2.1m fine for misleading drivers Lyft is on the hook for $2.1m after the Federtal Trade Commission said it mislead drivers.

Lyft to pay $2.1m fine for misleading drivers Lyft is on the hook for $2.1m after the Federtal Trade Commission said it mislead drivers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lyft will now have to pay a $2.1 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for misleading drivers about their pay.

The case stems from ads to recruit drivers that the rideshare company placed and highlighted specific hourly amounts.

Lyft apparently did not disclose that the amounts were based on earnings of the top 20 percent of drivers and not the average driver.

Moving forward, any claims the company makes about drivers' pay will have to be based on typical earnings and backed up with evidence.

ALSO READ | Dashcam video of Belt Parkway crash captures alleged insurance scammers reversing into car

A woman is warning other drivers after her dash camera apparently foiled an attempted car insurance scam on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.