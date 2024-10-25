NYC DOT selling limited batch of Rivera Avenue street signs honoring Yankees legend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the Yankees set to begin the World Series, the New York City Department of Transportation is celebrating the moment by honoring a franchise icon.

The city agency announced of Friday it's selling a limited batch of 25 Rivera Avenue street signs.

The intersection of River Avenue and 161st Street, which is next to Yankee Stadium, is co-named Rivera Avenue, after Mariano Rivera. Rivera, arguably the greatest closer in the history of baseball, helped the Yankees win five World Series between 1996 and 2009.

"There is nothing better than October baseball in the Bronx, and as New Yorkers cheer on the Yankees, a few lucky fans will be able to celebrate with an authentic Rivera Avenue street sign," said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The street signs are hand-made at the NYC DOT Sign shop, and are available for purchase online for $75 each at one per customer.

All signs will be sold via the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services' CityStore, with proceeds benefiting the city's general fund.

The Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series tonight.

First pitch is slated for 8:08 p.m.

----------

