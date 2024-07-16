Could Donald Trump flip New York red? Lee Zeldin won't rule it out

Kemberly Richardson has the latest from the RNC in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WABC) -- As the Republican National Convention gears up for another full slate of speakers on Tuesday night, there is a question about the races in New York and whether the blue stronghold could turn red.

It's not a new idea, but one that has gained momentum in Milwaukee as former President Donald Trump's base appears to have new pep in their step -- reenergized on day two of the RNC.

"It would have to be a perfect storm for a Republican to win a blue state like New York for sure," said former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin.

But Zeldin isn't ruling out Trump flipping New York -- a state that hasn't voted for a Republican president in 40 years.

But he says several key factors now at play could tip the scales -- issues he believes were not as top of mind when he ran for governor of New York in 2022.

"The border crisis wasn't a top three issue for many voters who now have it as their number one issue, the voter registration numbers since November '22 have gotten better for Republicans in the state," Zeldin said.

Still, in New York, Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

Now with third party candidates in the race, Zeldin projects Trump would have to get more than 35% of the vote in New York City-- and then some.

"You'd have to do well in Long Island and then the rest of the suburbs upstate," Zeldin said.

But for now, many at the RNC say the priority is Trump's message of unity.

"I think the political question is, you know, is he going to be able to do that? We've got a long runway between now and Election Day," said RNC attendee Matt Haller.

