Roger Bart goes 'Back to the Future' on Broadway

Joelle catches up with Roger Bart, as Doc Brown in 'Back to the Future," on Broadway.

Joelle catches up with Roger Bart, as Doc Brown in 'Back to the Future," on Broadway.

Joelle catches up with Roger Bart, as Doc Brown in 'Back to the Future," on Broadway.

Joelle catches up with Roger Bart, as Doc Brown in 'Back to the Future," on Broadway.

BROADWAY, New York -- The musical adaptation of "Back to the Future" is a trip down memory lane - one that goes 88 miles per hour. One of its stars, Roger Bart nabbed a Tony nomination for his performance.

We caught up with Bart at Sardi's, where a caricature is a dream come true.

"I think the word that comes to mind with me smoldering, smoldering sexuality... and I'm hungry," he said.

The actor, who made his Broadway debut close to 40 years ago, gets to go back in time night-after-night in 'Back to the Future' starring as Doc Brown in the musical adaptation -- a role made timeless by Christopher Lloyd.

How did he figure out his Doc, just in terms of like, is it great, Scott?

"That's really true, it's really true - you just know it's Doc when you say GREAT SCOTT," he laughed. "I learned early on that the emphasis should be equal weights to each word, so you'll never hear great Scott. You'll always hear dot dot. It's like, if you were to hit a drum, you'd hit the drum the same way with the same amount of intensity."

Bart has also gotten to spend time with loyd.

"We had some really nice dinners together. We just sort of spoke about our careers and it just got to know him and he's a sweetheart. He's what you'd imagine he would be like," he said.

After more than 800 performances and a Tony nomination, it's looking like lightning does strike twice.

"I think there's a sense of joy in Back to the Future. We just, you know, we laugh a lot. We make each other laugh. It's, it's a happy good time," he said.

Bart says working on this show has been "a gift."

"I worked on this thing and developed it throughout the pandemic. And so for that year and a half, that we sat at home, and everybody went back to their corners, It was the thing that gave me hope that there was going to be this great gift at the end of it," he said.

You can see more of the interview, including his thoughts on continuing Michael J. Fox's legacy on stage, in the video player above.

And you can catch Roger Bart in 'Back to the Future' at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.