Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter shuts down; families relocated

Officials say intake and supportive services will now be offered in other parts of the shelter system.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The city-run Roosevelt Hotel, once the largest arrival and intake center for migrants and asylum-seekers since it opening in 2023, will shut down Tuesday.

The facility has processed about 75% of the more than 232,000 migrants have come through the city.

The city has been winding down operations since Mayor Eric Adams announced the closure in late February, currently housing only 10 families.

It is unknown when or if the New York institution will resume traditional hotel operations or be sold to a real estate developer.

When the hotel opened in May 2023, the city was receiving 4,000 arrivals weekly. Now the city is averaging a couple hundred per week.

The city says once the Roosevelt closes, "intake functions and supportive services will now be integrated into other areas of the system."

Between June of last year and this coming June, a total of 53 migrant shelter sites, including all of the tent cities, are expected to be shuttered.

