Study says 4 counties in New York and 1 in New Jersey are among safest in US

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A study revealed that five of the safest counties in the United States are in New York and New Jersey.

The study from the U.S. News and World Report last week ranked Nassau County -- on Long Island -- as the #1 safest county in the nation.

After Nassau County, Rockland County ranked in at #3, Westchester County at #6 and Putnam County at #8.

New Jersey's Bergen County came in at #9 on the list.

"I am incredibly pleased that Nassau County has again been named by U.S. News and World Report as the safest county in America," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. "This news, coupled with the double-digit reductions in crime we have seen in Nassau County this year, are a testament to the tremendous work of our law enforcement partners and the dedicated attorneys in the Nassau County District Attorney's Office who are singularly focused on protecting our communities."

The study focused on factors such as gun violence, access to busy roads and access to emergency care.

"I am incredibly proud of Bergen County for being recognized as one of the safest counties in America," Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III added in a statement. "This distinction is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Sheriff's Office, Prosecutor's Office, Bergen County EMS, local first responders, community partners, and social service providers. Here, we are committed to offering our residents the highest quality of life possible."

Overall, out of 30 counties ranked, New York and New Jersey made up for 10 of those listed.

