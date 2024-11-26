Salvation Army, local police serve up turkey dinners in Union City ahead of Thanksgiving

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- 'Tis the season of giving. The Salvation Army served up hundreds of turkey dinners in Union City, New Jersey to people in need on Monday night, and among the volunteers was the local police department.

Food insecurity continues to be a major concern for families nationwide all year long, but it really comes into focus during Thanksgiving as so many struggle to have a decent meal.

Many lined up at the Salvation Army Union City location to have a meal of turkey, vegetables, rice and some holiday cheer.

Volunteers from the U.S. Probation Office for the District of New Jersey dished out hundreds of plates of food and enjoyed the chance to help those in need.

"This is super important for our office. We've been doing this for many, many years, I want to say over 25 years our office has sponsored this meal here in Union City," said Jessica Alberts of the U.S. Probation Office for the District of New Jersey. "So, we collect money from our office and we purchase food with that, and we come and we serve it."

"This is kind of what we do but in a different scope, so it's a little different than our day-to-day duties but it's something we are really passionate about," said Ivettelis Perez of the U.S. Probation Office for the District of New Jersey.

Some one in ten families face poverty in New Jersey and 13% are children. The Salvation Army helps about 24 million nationwide who are suffering from food insecurity and those unable to make ends meet.

"On Thanksgiving, we usually expect 200 or 250 people," said Captain Dugelus Mendoza of the Salvation Army.

The holidays bring the plight of so many into the light. The people on line appreciate the volunteers and mission of the Salvation Army to serve this time of year.

