Sanitation worker critically injured after being struck by car in the Bronx

Tanya Rivero has details on the sanitation worker critically injured after hit by car in the Bronx.

Tanya Rivero has details on the sanitation worker critically injured after hit by car in the Bronx.

Tanya Rivero has details on the sanitation worker critically injured after hit by car in the Bronx.

Tanya Rivero has details on the sanitation worker critically injured after hit by car in the Bronx.

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (WABC) -- A New York City sanitation worker was critically injured Monday morning when he was struck by a car in the Bronx.

According to police, 32-year-old Ahmad Ladson was in the street performing his duties on Colgate Avenue in the Soundview section around 8 a.m.

Investigators say a Toyota Highlander hit him.

Ladson was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

A camera on a building across the street recorded the crash.

"Sanitation Workers have a dangerous job, as the horrifying video of this collision shows. Sanitation Worker Ladson remains at Jacobi Hospital receiving round-the-clock care, and every single one of New York's Strongest is incredibly grateful to the medical team there. Our entire Department stands with Sanitation Worker Ladson's family in this difficult time," the New York City Department of Sanitation said in a statement.

A fundraiser has already raised more than $40,000 for the father of three.

His family said they were thankful for the prayers and support and that they feel blessed he is alive and pray he will recuperate.

The 40-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota stayed at the scene.

Police say there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.