Mass transit agencies ban booze trains for SantaCon 2024 weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- SantaCon 2024 is coming to town this weekend and mass transit agencies are trying to keep the party off the trains.

NJ Transit is prohibiting all beverages on its trains, light rail vehicles and buses on Saturday, December 14 to coincide with the SantaCon event in New York City and on Saturday, December 21 to coincide with the SantaCon event in Hoboken.

No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time, NJ Transit said warning the policy will be strictly enforced.

In addition, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that the consumption of alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) trains during SantaCon will not be allowed.

The ban will be in effect beginning 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, through 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Alcohol consumption will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms during these hours.

The MTA Police Department will have an increased presence at Penn Station, Grand Central Madison, and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend alcohol restriction.

Officials say police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses. Violators may also be subject to removal from trains or stations by police.

