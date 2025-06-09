Man found guilty of murdering New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in 2023

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was found guilty on all counts in connection to the 2023 murder of a New Jersey councilwoman.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, was convicted on a list of charges, including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, in the fatal shooting of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. He is due back in court for sentencing on August 18.

On Feb. 1, 2023, police found Dwumfour with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car.

The 30-year-old councilwoman's death sparked a manhunt, leading to Bynum's arrest in Virginia four months later. According to officials, Bynum previously lived in Sayreville, where Dwumfour resided with her 11-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say Bynum knew Dwumfour from the church where she served as a pastor. They say cell phone pings that showed the suspect traveled from Virginia, to New Jersey, and then back to Virginia. They say he was in New Jersey at the time of the murder.

Dwumfour was elected to the council in 2022. The Republican defeated an incumbent Democrat to begin a three-year term on the Borough Council and served as a member of the Sayreville Human Rights Council.

She was also a single mother, a business analyst and part-time EMT. Neighbors say she was very active in her church.

A year after her death, Dwumfour's family and friends held a memorial in Union to remember her life and legacy.

ALSO READ: NJ councilwoman remembered by friends and family 1 year after murder

Anthony Johnson has more on the memorial service from Union.

