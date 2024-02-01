New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour remembered by friends and family 1 year after murder

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thursday marks one year since a councilwoman in Sayreville, New Jersey was gunned down in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

The murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor sent shockwaves through the Garden State and across the nation.

Her death also sparked a manhunt.

Four months later, authorities arrested 28-year-old Rashid Bynum in Virginia. He's charged with first-degree murder and several weapons charges.

He had previously lived in Sayreville, where Dwumfour, 30, lived with her 11-year-old daughter and served on the City Council.

Prosecutors say Bynum knew Dwumfour from the church where she served as a pastor. They say cell phone pings that showed the suspect traveled from Virginia, to New Jersey, and then back to Virginia. They say he was in New Jersey at the time of the murder.

Dwumfor's family and friends held a memorial in Union to remember her life and legacy.

A gospel service was held at the site of the councilwoman's grave.

Everyone came out to see the unveiling of the headstone where Dwumfour is buried at the Hollywood Cemetery.

The family was surrounded by their church members and the young daughter of the councilwoman stood silently as she watched the memorial.

The councilwoman's husband was there for the service and he talked about the pain of losing his wife and the difficulties he has faced over the last year. It has been full of frustration.

"It's not something anybody can imagine. It's so frustrating I must tell you," said Ezechukwu Peter Akwve, husband. "Everyday I cry. Every moment I cry if I remembered the memories that we shared, if I remembered the love that we shared, it's so frustrating."

Her father also spoke and said he gave thanks to God for the life of his daughter and to support his granddaughter.

The family also wants justice. The suspect's next court date is February 6. The trial is still a few months away.

