NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police

Police say they found Dwum-Four inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds. Derick Waller reports live.

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour from Sayreville, NJ was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

At around 7:22 p.m., Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Her Nissan SUV was towed from outside her townhouse off Points of Wood Drive.

Officials say it appears she crashed the car down the street on Samuel Circle.

The Sayreville councilwoman was 30 years old and was elected just last year.

Police say they believe she was the intended target of this shooting, but do not have a clear motive.

Sayreville Police and Middlesex County officials are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

