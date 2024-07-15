Scooter rider killed, SUV driver arrested after crash on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A scooter rider was killed in a collision with an SUV on the Upper East Side on Sunday night.

The Volvo SUV, traveling eastbound on East 79th street, collided with the scooter, also eastbound, just before midnight.

The scooter operator was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

The 26-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

That driver, later identified as Shraga Orgad, was charged with driving without a license.

Police believe he was speeding through a red at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

