Manhattan DA won't oppose Trump request to file motion arguing conviction should be tossed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Manhattan district attorney's office said Tuesday it would not oppose former President Trump's request to file a motion arguing his conviction should be tossed, a move that will almost certainly delay Trump's sentencing, which is currently set for July 11.

"Although we believe defendant's arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion," assistant district attorney Josh Steinglass wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan.

Prosecutors asked for two weeks to respond to the defense motion.

Trump will be arguing that his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records be thrown out because of the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

Judge Merchan has yet to rule on Trump's request to file his motion or made any determination about the sentencing date.

A jury took less than 10 hours to convict Trump of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records about a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, wired Daniels $130,000 and Trump reimbursed him in monthly installments disguised as routine legal expenses.

Trump's defense team previously invoked a presidential immunity argument in an unsuccessful effort to limit evidence and attempt to delay the trial.

