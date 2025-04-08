Boy, 15 fatally stabs grandmother, wounds mother in Selden, Suffolk County police say

SELDEN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 15-year-old Suffolk County boy has been arrested on charges he killed his grandmother and wounded his mother on Monday night.

Suffolk County police say Vanessa Chendemi ran out of her home in Selden seeking help after being stabbed around 9:45 p.m.

A passing motorist stopped to offer assistance. Chendemi got in the vehicle and called the police.

Officers arrived at the home to find Concetta Chendemi, 56, dead from stab wounds.

Vanessa Chendemi was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 15-year-old fled the scene only to be captured by officers an hour-and-a-half later in the area of Dare Road and Buckskin Lane.

The boy is charged with 2nd degree murder and attempted murder. His name is being withheld because of his age.

