September 11th families suing Saudi Arabia back in federal court in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Families of the September 11th attack victims were back in federal court in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning in their long-running attempt to hold Saudi Arabia legally accountable for the World Trade Center attacks.

Judge George Daniels will soon decide whether he will allow their lawsuit against Saudi Arabia to move forward.

The families obtained home video, unsealed in federal court in June, of a Saudi national who FBI officials believe worked for Saudi Arabia's intelligence service giving a tour of the U.S. Capitol building in 1999.

The tour included views of security setups, entrances and exits, and other details.

The Capitol has long believed to have been one of the targets of the September 11th hijackers.

The video and other disclosures uncovered by the 9/11 families have prompted them, along with some former law enforcement officials, to call for further investigation into the Saudi role.

Saudi authorities have long denied involvement or support in the September 11th attacks, and government lawyers are attempting to have the families' case dismissed.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.