Man found with three handguns, two rifles on Amtrak train in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is in custody after police found him in possession of three handguns and two rifles on an Amtrak train in Trenton that was heading to Virginia, according to police.

New Jersey Transit police were notified of an unattended bag in Newark Penn Station around 3 p.m.

Police inspected the bag and found a handgun and loaded rifle.

As police began investigating, they found the man had purchased an Amtrak ticket and was on a train destined for Virginia.

Police stopped the Amtrak train in Trenton and after resisting arrest, the suspect was placed in custody, police said.

The man was found with three handguns and two rifles in his possession on the train, according to police.

A K-9 unit swept and cleared the Amtrak train, police said.

During the investigation, train traffic was temporarily stopped in Trenton, and has since resumed.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is investigating.

