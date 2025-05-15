NJ Transit told fans of the singer not to count on train or bus service to MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday

How to get to Shakira concerts at MetLife Stadium amid NJ Transit strike negotiations

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Are you headed to Shakira's concerts on Thursday or Friday at MetLife?

There are some alternative transportation options to get to and from the stadium following the announcement that NJ Transit will not be operating train or bus service for the singer's concerts on May 15 and 16.

The railroad made the decision amid a potential strike that could see train engineers walk out at midnight on Friday, a move that would halt all NJ Transit commuter trains, and impact some 350,000 commuters who work in New Jersey and New York City.

"Due to the potential rail service stoppage, NJ TRANSIT will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on May 15th and 16th. Visit http://metlifestadium.com for more information & travel options," NJ Transit said in a social media post.

However, there are some other transportation options for those planning to attend the concert.

Transportation alternatives to and from MetLife Stadium

Coach bus service from NYC

Coach USA bus company is shuttling concertgoers from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the East Rutherford stadium May 15 and 16, and back again.

Coach's 351 Meadowlands Express has buses running every 10 to 15 minutes to and from the Shakira concert.

Those interested have to purchase a bus ticket in advance on the Megabus website.

- Service starts at 4:30 p.m. from NYC Port Authority Area X (41st Street between 8 & 9 ) to MetLife Stadium Lot K

- The final bus departs MetLife Stadium Lot K 60 minutes after the event ends.

Driving

If driving, the stadium asks that people carpool and plan to arrive early as there will be heavy weekday commuter traffic in the area in addition to concert traffic.

Rideshare services

If using a rideshare service (Uber, Lyft, etc.) MetLife Stadium says to be aware that there may be an increase in the typical number of vehicles dropping off and picking up resulting in significant delays and higher surge pricing after an event. Larger crowds can result in very long post event wait times (up to 2 hours) for service.

- Rideshare pick-up/drop-off zones are located in Lots D and E

Dropping off or picking up concertgoers?

If you are dropping off family members or friends and plan on returning to pick them up, MetLife encourages people to park and stay onsite to avoid extremely heavy traffic at pickup. American Dream Mall is within walking distance from stadium parking lots and has food, shopping and entertainment options to enjoy while you wait.

- Personal vehicle drop-off location is the roadway between Parking Lots D & E

- If you must leave and return, the pickup location is Lots D or K, accessible after 9:30 PM

Ferry service

While not a direct option to MetLife Stadium, NY Waterway, which operates ferries between New Jersey and New York, is making preparations to increase service for impacted NJ Transit commuters.

"We're closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to increase capacity and frequency of our ferry service between New Jersey and Manhattan based on demand," said NY Waterway President and CEO Armand Pohan. "The ferry, which is fast, comfortable and reliable, can provide the best alternative commuting option into and out of the city for many New Jersey rail commuters."

NY Waterway says they provide service to both Midtown (W. 39th Street) and Downtown Manhattan (Pier 11/Wall Street and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City) from nine New Jersey terminals in Edgewater, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and South Amboy.

Event timeline

2:30 p.m. - Parking lots and ticket trailer open

4:30 p.m. - Coach USA bus service begins

6:00 p.m. - Stadium gates open

7:30 p.m. - Concert begins

----------

