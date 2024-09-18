'Shark Tank' promotes Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind Snacks, to series regular Shark

Daniel Lubetzky is the show's first full-time investor, or "shark" in 10 years

LOS ANGELES -- After five seasons as a guest shark, "Shark Tank" has named Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind Snacks, as the latest full-time investor, or "shark," for its upcoming 16th season.

On The Red Carpet spoke to longtime sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner about the newest addition to the panel.

Cuban said, "Daniel's smart. I mean, he started Kind bars, so he's obviously accomplished, successful, rich. He gives great advice on this show. He's got a great heart. I mean, he'll talk about being kind and having an impact on the community. So he's got- he checks all the boxes, and he's been fun to work with."

"Kind bar is everywhere. It's gotta be like 25,000 doors, so very few companies ever get to that scale, and he's done it personally. Brings a lot of value," explained O'Leary.

"Every one of us has a certain level of expertise, and Daniel certainly knows the food space, and he's got an incredible background. Typical immigrant. Again, the American Dream," Herjavec added.

Greiner told us, "I really like Daniel's heart. I really like his whole mission to his business, Kind, and his statement."

Season 16 of 'Shark Tank' welcomes new and retuning guest sharks to their panel including venture capitalist Rashaun L. Williams, Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima and founder of the Kendra Scott brand, Kendra Scott herself.

In addition to adding Lubetzky to the panel, season 16 welcomes many other guest sharks to the tank, including venture capitalist Rashaun L. Williams, Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima and founder of the Kendra Scott brand, Kendra Scott herself.

They spoke about prepping for "Shark Tank," tips they received from the sharks and their journeys as entrepreneurs.

Season 16 of "Shark Tank," premieres Friday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

