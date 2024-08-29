State-of-the-art smart basketball hoop comes to Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan's East Village

Kemberly Richardson tried out the newly installed Huupe at Tompkins Square Park.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Revolutionary new technology promises to change the way future generations of basketball players train and play the game.

It's a smart basketball hoop called The Huupe, and it offers features to help players hone their game: everything from precision shot tracking to interactive training.

The technology has been garnering the attention of celebrities and NBA players.

And now it's available to New Yorkers for free at one of the city's most popular parks.

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Huupe founders Paul Anton and Lyth Saeed, and community members came together Thursday to cut the ribbon on the city's new Huupe in Tompkins Square Park.

The event included a special basketball clinic where kids learned about and played with the new technology.

The Huupe will be up and available at Tompkins Square Park through early October.

Support for technology was made possible through the NYC Parks Adopt-a-Park program.

