Police searching for suspect after off-duty NYPD officer carjacked in Soundview section of the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a carjacking of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

The carjacking happened around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday on Ward Avenue in the Soundview section.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a 27-year-old man, later identified as an off-duty officer by police sources, had his Chevy SUV stolen by the suspect.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Officials later recovered the officer's vehicle in New Rochelle, where it was involved in a collision. A Ford SUV with front end damage found near the scene is also being investigated by police in connection to the incident.

There are currently no arrests as authorities try to determine what led up to the carjacking.

