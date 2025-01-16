South Bronx community leaders, health experts rally against congestion pricing

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- The impacts of the congestion pricing tolling plan reach far beyond Manhattan.

Several miles north, people who live near the Cross Bronx Expressway have expressed concerns that drivers looking to avoid the toll will be diverted into their neighborhood - causing traffic and air quality issues.

One in five children in the South Bronx have asthma, according to South Bronx Asthma Partnership, Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center.

Stephany Polanco watches her child struggle with respiratory issues.

"She thinks it's normal to have asthma because that's how frequent it is," she said.

On Thursday, members of the environmental justice organization South Bronx Unite displayed its arsenal of air quality monitors.

With the state's plan to reduce congestion in parts of Manhattan now in full swing, the South Bronx continues to fight a losing battle.

"If congestion pricing is successful, we are supposed to take on about 4,000 more trucks and cars that will come across the RFK Bridge into our community - in or around our community - trying to divert from the tolls," said Mychal Johnson with South Bronx Unite.

The state's plan includes more than $100 million to offset any impact in communities already experiencing lots of pollution.

"You know what we're doing, which people have not been talking about? We're getting rid of 100, dirty refrigeration units in the Hunts Point Market, those things are spewing diesel fumes, they are terrible for air quality," said MTA Chair Janno Lieber.

The state is also committing millions of dollars to school air filtration units and an asthma clinic in the Bronx.

"To build a bigger facility for asthmatics right now, because you know more is coming, is a slap in the face and it's also really insulting," Johnson said.

People who live in the South Bronx say don't promise mitigation when congestion pricing is contributing to the problem.

"It's benefitting one area, one affluent area of the city that we live in, but then our area just suffers worse air quality because of it," Polanco said.

South Bronx Unite has partnered with Columbia University to document and study how much worse air quality gets in the South Bronx.

