NJ seniors say punishment for prank that shut down school is too harsh

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- School officials say a senior prank went too far after classes were cancelled at South River High School because of a huge mess.

Desks were moved out of classrooms, equipment was moved out of the gym and toilet paper was tossed everywhere.

The pranksters made a mess without actually destroying any equipment, but it was a big enough mess that things could not be restored in time to allow for a normal school day.

The pranksters have learned their punishment and parents are not happy about it.

Some seniors apologized at the school board meeting on Monday night, saying they offered to clean up the prank and that their punishment should be reconsidered.

The punishment decided was that they cannot go to their senior barbeque, cannot participate in the clapout from school and are fined $150 and must do community service.

A group of seniors says the punishment went overboard.

"The administration just could have said Seniors that did come back and clean it up, you guys are good," one student said.

"We've all done mischief as kids; we do need to suffer," another senior said.

They say some of their friends are facing the backlash and have to miss out on traditional senior activities that take away those responsible will never get back.

"School spirit goes a long way in our town. It's special for us to do something yearly," a student said.

The Superintendent also pointed out that while the pranks are also a tradition, students did not run the plan past any school official as students traditionally do.

"This is the first time they didn't ask senior advisors," Superintendent Sylvia Zircher said.

No one is facing criminal charges.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.