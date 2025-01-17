NYPD searching for suspect wanted for shooting repo man in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect wanted for shooting a repo man in Queens.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at a home on 128th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.
According to the NYPD, a 38-year-old repo worker arrived at the suspect's house to repossess a vehicle. Officers say the suspect invited the man into the house but suddenly opened fire, striking him in the left ankle.
Within minutes of the shooting, police say the suspect ran into the house and fled through a back door.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as police officers surrounded the house out of an abundance of caution.
First responders transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
Authorities believe they know the identity of the suspect and are investigating how he came to be residing in the home.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.