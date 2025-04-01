6 people injured when SUV crashes into Jiffy Lube in Suffolk County, police say

ST. JAMES (WABC) -- A car crashed into a Jiffy Lube car service station injuring 6 people on Long Island on Tuesday.
Suffolk County Police responded to the crash in St. James shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Middle County Road.
Police say a Lexus SUV trying to pass a second Lexus SUV collided, causing one of the vehicles to lose control and slam into the Jiffy Lube.
The drive of one of the SUVs, his passenger, 3 workers at the Jiffy Lube and one customer were all taken to Stony Brook University hospital.
Their injured are not believed to be life-threatening.
Several cars inside the Jiffy Lube appear to have been damaged.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.