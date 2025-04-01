6 people injured when SUV crashes into Jiffy Lube in Suffolk County, police say

A car crashed into a Jiffy Lube car service station injuring 6 people on Long Island on Tuesday.

A car crashed into a Jiffy Lube car service station injuring 6 people on Long Island on Tuesday.

A car crashed into a Jiffy Lube car service station injuring 6 people on Long Island on Tuesday.

A car crashed into a Jiffy Lube car service station injuring 6 people on Long Island on Tuesday.

ST. JAMES (WABC) -- A car crashed into a Jiffy Lube car service station injuring 6 people on Long Island on Tuesday.

Suffolk County Police responded to the crash in St. James shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Middle County Road.

Police say a Lexus SUV trying to pass a second Lexus SUV collided, causing one of the vehicles to lose control and slam into the Jiffy Lube.

The drive of one of the SUVs, his passenger, 3 workers at the Jiffy Lube and one customer were all taken to Stony Brook University hospital.

Their injured are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several cars inside the Jiffy Lube appear to have been damaged.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.