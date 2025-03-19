Driver critical, 6 others injured after van crashes into laundromat on Staten Island

Chanteé Lans has the latest on this developing story in Staten Island.

MARINER'S HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- The 65-year-old van driver who crashed into a laundromat on Staten Island is in critical condition and six others were injured.

The other victims were taken to the same hospital but were said to be stable. It's not clear if they were inside the laundromat or outside.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 158 South Avenue in Mariner's Harbor.

The laundromat was boarded up by Wednesday morning as crews continued to work on a power line that came down during the crash.

Police are still trying to determine what exactly happened and the cause of the crash.

According to the Buildings Department, the van jumped the curb and struck the power line before barreling through the laundromat.

The agency has ordered the the building's owner to hire an engineer for further assessments and report its findings back to the department about necessary repairs.

