Police: Alleged drunk woman driving U-Haul crashes into parked cars, FDNY truck on Staten Island

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police say an alleged drunk woman driving a U-Haul truck crashed into a dozen parked vehicles on Staten Island.

It happened at Victory Boulevard and Perry Avenue in Castleton Corners around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Five people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The U-Haul driver was taken into custody at the scene.

