Police: Alleged drunk woman driving U-Haul crashes into parked cars, FDNY truck on Staten Island

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police say an alleged drunk woman driving a U-Haul truck crashed into a dozen parked vehicles on Staten Island.
It happened at Victory Boulevard and Perry Avenue in Castleton Corners around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Five people were injured and taken to area hospitals.
One of the damaged vehicles was an FDNY truck.
The U-Haul driver was taken into custody at the scene.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.