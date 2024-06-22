  • Full Story
Police: Alleged drunk woman driving U-Haul crashes into parked cars, FDNY truck on Staten Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024 4:12AM
CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police say an alleged drunk woman driving a U-Haul truck crashed into a dozen parked vehicles on Staten Island.

It happened at Victory Boulevard and Perry Avenue in Castleton Corners around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Five people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

One of the damaged vehicles was an FDNY truck.

The U-Haul driver was taken into custody at the scene.

