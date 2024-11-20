1 person in critical condition after being stabbed in chest in Tompkinsville, Staten Island: police

Shannon Sohn in NewsCopter 7 has breaking details on a stabbing in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island.

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Staten Island on Wednesday, according to officials.

Police say a male victim was stabbed shortly before 5 p.m. at Bay Street and Wave Street in Tompkinsville.

They say he was stabbed in the chest with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two suspects, who were last seen wearing blue jackets, fled in a gray vehicle, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

