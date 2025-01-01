Staying safe from the tripledemic of Flu, COVID, and RSV this winter season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the season for illnesses that comprise the so-called "tripledemic."

There's been a steady climb in the number of flu, COVID, and RSV cases.

But, even with so many germs hopping from person to person right now, New York City's acting health commissioner says there are ways to prevent yourself from falling victim.

"I would encourage all New Yorkers who are going to be spending time in large crowds on public transit, to wear a mask if you feel comfortable," said Dr. Michelle Morse, NYC Acting Health Commissioner. "It is one way to protect yourself and people around you from circulating viruses. I would encourage all New Yorkers to practice hand hygiene."

Of the three main viral threats floating around right now, the flu is the one making the rounds the fastest.

"Over the past week, we've seen a 70% increase in influenza-positive cases," Dr. Morse said.

As for the coronavirus, physicians tell us this season is shaping up to be a rather mild one.

"COVID, thankfully, has been on the low side, and that's definitely been a very welcome reprieve compared to previous years," Dr. Evan Loukas said.

So far, RSV infections have mainly been in children, though older people are also at risk.

The norovirus however is spreading to people of all ages.

"Norovirus tends to affect our gastrointestinal tract. And most patients present with some combination of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea," Dr. Loukas said.

"It's very contagious. So things like hand sanitizer don't always do the trick," Dr. Morse said.

A tried and true way to prevent the flu, COVID, and RSV is to get vaccinated.

And, doctors suggest limiting your exposure to others.

"Stay away from people that are sick," Dr. Loukas said.

"I would also say if you feel any symptoms, get tested and stay home," Dr. Morse said. "That's a way for you to prevent the spread of all of these viruses to people around you, your loved ones and your community."

