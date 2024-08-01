Steam leak spews asbestos, impacts traffic on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A steam leak on the Upper East Side impacted traffic on Park Avenue Thursday morning.

One lane of Park Avenue is open northbound between east 69th and 70th streets as Con Edison crews continue to work on clean up. Two lanes are open southbound.

Asbestos was detected in debris that spewed from the leak just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, initially prompting city officials to ask residents to close their windows.

Eleven nearby customers have no heat or hot water.

Con Ed worked overnight on the cleanup, covering several cars that were exposed to the debris.

Cleanup is expected to be completed later Thursday morning, with repairs and service restoration to follow.

