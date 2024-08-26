Stop & Shop announces plans to stop selling tobacco products in all stores

Quincy, Massachusetts (WABC) -- Stop & Shop announced that it will stop selling all cigarettes and tobacco products at its 360 stores.

The grocery retailer with stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey plans to end sales of all tobacco products at all stores by August 31 as a part of the brand's commitment to community wellness.

"Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes," said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop President. "From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve - and this exit from tobacco is one more way we're accomplishing that goal."

As a part of its exit from tobacco, Stop & Shop is encouraging customers to quit smoking by hosting two cigarette buyback events on August 28, at locations in neighborhoods within the brands footprint that have higher rates of smoking and smoking-related health issues.

At both events, the first 100 customers who bring in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes to trade in will receive in exchange a Stop & Shop gift card, plus a bag filled with healthy snacks, mints, smoking cessation materials created in partnership with Stop & Shop's long term partners, the American Cancer Society, and its advocacy affiliate the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), plus $10 off coupons for Nicorette provided by Haleon*.

The events will take place on August 28 at the Grove Hall, Boston, Stop & Shop location at 460 Blue Hill Ave., and at Stop & Shop's store location at 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, New York.

"We are pleased to partner with Stop & Shop as they commit to ending the sales of all tobacco products in their stores," said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. "This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco's influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities. From state and local governments to schools and businesses, we can all play a part in protecting public health. We urge state lawmakers to prioritize tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed."

According to the WHO, worldwide about 780 million people want to quit smoking, but only 30% have access to the tools to do so. Tobacco use can lead to tobacco dependence and serious health problems.

"The health of our communities is a priority and quitting smoking greatly reduces the risk of developing smoking-related diseases. Our licensed pharmacists can help with providing guidance for smoking cessation, as well as immunization recommendations for those who may have lowered immunity as a result of smoking," said Katie Thornell, Stop & Shop Director of Pharmacy. "We welcome everyone looking to quit smoking to come and meet with one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists, who are partners in supporting our customers' needs at their convenience."

