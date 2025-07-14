Slow-moving thunderstorms with heavy rain floods parking lot in Nanuet

NANUET, New York (WABC) -- Slow-moving thunderstorms equipped with heavy downpours and strong winds have led to flooding in parts of the Tri-State area Monday evening.

Heavy downpours flooded a parking lot at Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, New York, stranding several cars.

Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said two vehicles had to be towed as drivers attempted to drive through deep water at the plaza.

He said there is intermittent ponding and flooding in some historically low-lying areas that are prone to floods. No road closures have been issued within the town, but officials are reminding people that they should not be driving through standing water.

Storms have also led to ground stops at JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

