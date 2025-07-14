Slow-moving thunderstorms dump heavy rain across the Tri-State, trigger dangerous flooding

Heavy rain flooded a parking lot at Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, New York, stranding several cars.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Slow-moving thunderstorms equipped with heavy rain and strong winds have triggered dangerous flash flooding in parts of the Tri-State area Monday evening.

The storms have already prompted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency, "given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state."

He's urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Dangerous flooding in Rockland, Westchester counties; tree strikes car in North Castle

In Rockland County, heavy downpours flooded a parking lot at Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, stranding several cars.

Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said two vehicles had to be towed as drivers attempted to drive through deep water at the plaza.

Also in Rockland County, video showed Chestnut Ridge Road near Old Nyack Turnpike in Spring Valley swallowed by water. Footage showed a school bus backing up to avoid driving through the standing water.

Ramapo Police are responding to multiple reports of flooding throughout the town, and multiple streets have been closed, according to officials.

In Westchester County, video captured flooding on the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains.

Westchester County Police Department says the parkway is closed between the County Center and Main Street. There also are closures both northbound and southbound in sections around Fenimore Road. Similar flooding has closed the Saw Mill River Parkway in both directions near of Route 119 in Elmsford.

Eyewitness News captured flash flooding on Route 100 North, turning a local gas station into a small stream.

Meanwhile, the Taconic State Parkway is closed in both directions near Commerce Street in Mount Pleasant due to flooding, according to New York State Police. The Sprain Brook Parkway is also closed in both directions near Hospital Road.

But dangerous flash flooding wasn't the only element drivers had to face due to the nasty storms. State Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 684 in North Castle just after 5 p.m., when a tree fell from the median and struck the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

County officials are strongly advising all residents to avoid travel and stay off roadways until conditions improve.

Heavy rain, flooding slams New Jersey; state of emergency in effect

Dangerous flooding is also being reported across northern and central New Jersey.

Several lanes of I-78 are closed in Berkeley Heights in Union County. Route 22 was also closed due to flooding with several vehicles reportedly stranded near Mountainside.

Video shows Hoboken getting slammed with heavy rain.

Police in Summit, New Jersey say Wallace Road is flooded. They say Ashland Road is closed near Windsor Road for fire activity, and Tulip Street is closed from Ashland Road to Prospect Street for flooding.

In Dumont, firefighters were responding to a home for a possible lightning strike.

The dangerous flash flooding prompted Gov. Murphy to declare a state of emergency on Monday night.

Flooding impacts in New York City

In New York City, flooding is impacting some subway lines and other mass transit services, including the No. 1 train, where at the 23rd Street station, video from a eyewitness captured a massive overflow of water rushing throughout the entrance and the platform.

Service to the line is currently suspended between 96th Street and 168 Street-Washington Heights due to flooding.

Officials say Metro-North customers should expect delays and possible cancellations on the Harlem Line and New Haven Line in and out of Grand Central.

Staten Island Railway train service is suspended in both directions between Huguenot and Tottenville.

In the Bronx, all lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway are closed in both directions at Macombs Road.

Air travel impacts

Storms also led to ground stops at JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports.

As of 9 p.m., there were 378 cancellations at LaGuardia, 288 at Newark and 212 at JFK.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

