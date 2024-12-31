Man critically injured after being pushed onto subway tracks in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the southbound No. 1 tracks at the 18th Street station in Chelsea just after 1:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Bellevue in critical condition.

The suspect ran away and was described as wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and grey pants.

Few other details were immediately released.

