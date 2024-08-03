MTA worker slashed himself, lied about being attacked on F train in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An MTA worker slashed himself and lied to police when he claimed he'd been attacked on the subway, authorities said Saturday.

Henry Herring, 54, is charged with filing a false police report.

Herring, who works as a cleaner, told police that he was attacked and slashed by a homeless person on southbound F train at the Jamaica-179th Street early Wednesday.

He claimed he raised his hands to protect his face when he was attacked, ending up with slashed hands. He also had slash wounds to the chest.

A police investigation revealed that Herring slashed himself and made up the story about the attack.

The MTA is expected to release a statement to discuss the developments in the case.

