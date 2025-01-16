B and C subway lines suspended due to third-rail power loss near Columbus Circle in Manhattan

A, B, C and D trains are also not running between 125th Street and 59th Street Columbus Circle
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Multiple subway lines in Manhattan have been suspended or impacted due to a loss of power Thursday afternoon.
The MTA says B and C trains are suspended in both directions due to a loss of a third-rail power near 59th Street Columbus Circle.
A, B, C and D trains are not running between 125th Street and 59th Street Columbus Circle.
Northbound E trains are running on the M line from West 4 St-Wash Sq. to 5 Av/53 St.
No further details have been provided.
You can follow updates on the MTA's website.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
