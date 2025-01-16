B and C subway lines suspended due to third-rail power loss near Columbus Circle in Manhattan

A, B, C and D trains are also not running between 125th Street and 59th Street Columbus Circle

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Multiple subway lines in Manhattan have been suspended or impacted due to a loss of power Thursday afternoon.

The MTA says B and C trains are suspended in both directions due to a loss of a third-rail power near 59th Street Columbus Circle.

A, B, C and D trains are not running between 125th Street and 59th Street Columbus Circle.

Northbound E trains are running on the M line from West 4 St-Wash Sq. to 5 Av/53 St.

No further details have been provided.

