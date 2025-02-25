18 injured after track fire on No. 1 train line, station filled with smoke, MTA says

A subway track fire caused smoke to fill the 191st street one train station in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- 18 people were injured after a track fire was reported on the No.1 subway track, filling the station with smoke, MTA officials said.

Thick gray smoke billowed out of the 191 St No.1 train station on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities believe a train made contact with something left on the tracks, sparking the rail fire and triggering the smoke.

18 people reportedly had minor injuries and were evaluated on scene.

2 people refused medical attention and 16 people were taken to area hospitals.

The fire was put out and subway service was temporarily suspended in both directions between 145th Street and 215th Street.

Trains are running on severe delays in both directions after a rail was replaced at 191 St.

MetroNorth is cross-honoring MetroCard holders and OMNY users between Grand Central and Marble Hill in both directions.

