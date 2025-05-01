Dozens of alleged gang members arrested in sweeping takedown in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Suffolk County announced the arrests of dozens of alleged gang members they say are responsible for a long list of shootings, robberies, and drug trafficking in the region.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced the crackdown on two gangs Thursday. They are not international like MS-13, but are more homegrown and powerful nationwide.

The gangs have everlasting rivalries in Suffolk County, which officials say perpetuates their violence.

Tierney named two gangs in the indictments announced Thursday.

Authorities say both gangs used remarkably young members, some as young as 15, so they can evade jail time and don't seem to care where the violence ends up.

In one incident, a loaded gun fell out of an 18-year-old's pocket during a public altercation at the Smith Haven Mall food court on Black Friday 2024. A good Samaritan kicked the weapon away.

It was an incident captured on video and widely shared across social media, prompting increased police patrols for the holidays.

"That's one of the reasons why they're so dangerous because they don't care who's there," Tierney said. "This is Black Friday, you can imagine what the mall is like on Black Friday and were engaging in these acts of violence. And you saw that that appeared to be a shopper just sort of come by and kick the gun away. Fortunately that person had the presence of mind to do that."

Officials say members and associates boasted about previous acts of violence as well as demonstrated their loyalty to the gangs on social media, through hand signs, hashtags, and music lyrics.

The investigation is ongoing.

